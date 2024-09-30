Home
News in Pics | September 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 01:33 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping presents the Medal of the Republic to war veteran Huang Zongde at a presentation ceremony of national medals and honorary titles, at the Great Hall of the People ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Seattle Mariners pinch hitter Justin Turner (2) is doused with water by centerfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after a game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People carry a mock coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, during a symbolic funeral in Baghdad, Iraq.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A counter-protester is being held on the ground by police officers, as supporters of the Chega party take part in a demonstration against what they say is "uncontrolled migration and insecurity on the streets," in Lisbon, Portugal.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Junior doctors during a torch rally, demanding justice for a trainee doctor, a victim of rape and murder, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Police personnel during the wreath laying ceremony of head constable Bashir Ahmad, who lost his life in an encounter in Kathua district, at Gulshan Ground in Jammu.

Credit: PTI Photo

