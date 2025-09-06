News in Pics | September 6, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Police personnel attempt to stop agitators at the Hazratbal mosque, in Srinagar, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Engraving the national emblem on the renovation plaque of the mosque has sparked a controversy.
Flood-affected villagers gather to collect relief materials, at Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala, in Amritsar district.
Farmers show their flood damaged crops in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir.
People from the Sunni Muslim community take part in a 'Madh-e-Sahaba' procession on the occasion of the ‘Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi’ festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, in Lucknow.
Dog squad personnel with trainee dogs during an event to introduce new dogs and horsewomen riders for Hyderabad City Police, in Hyderabad.
Japan’s Prince Hisahito sits inside a horse-drawn carriage as he departs the Imperial Palace after attending his coming-of-age ceremony, Kakan no gi, in Tokyo, Japan, on September 6, 2025. The event, held on his 19th birthday, marks his official recognition as an adult member of the Imperial Family and reaffirms his position as second in line to the throne.
Cast member Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila Alves, mother Mary Kathleen 'Kay' McConaughey and his son Levi Alves McConaughey pose during the red carpet for "The Lost Bus" as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 50th edition in Toronto.
Published 06 September 2025, 03:02 IST