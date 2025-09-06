Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | September 6, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 03:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Police personnel attempt to stop agitators at the Hazratbal mosque, in Srinagar, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Engraving the national emblem on the renovation plaque of the mosque has sparked a controversy.

Police personnel attempt to stop agitators at the Hazratbal mosque, in Srinagar, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Engraving the national emblem on the renovation plaque of the mosque has sparked a controversy.

Credit: PTI photo

Flood-affected villagers gather to collect relief materials, at Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala, in Amritsar district.

Flood-affected villagers gather to collect relief materials, at Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala, in Amritsar district.

Credit: PTI photo

Farmers show their flood damaged crops in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir.

Farmers show their flood damaged crops in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir.

Credit: PTI photo

People from the Sunni Muslim community take part in a 'Madh-e-Sahaba' procession on the occasion of the ‘Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi’ festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, in Lucknow.

People from the Sunni Muslim community take part in a 'Madh-e-Sahaba' procession on the occasion of the ‘Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi’ festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, in Lucknow.

Credit: PTI photo

Dog squad personnel with trainee dogs during an event to introduce new dogs and horsewomen riders for Hyderabad City Police, in Hyderabad.

Dog squad personnel with trainee dogs during an event to introduce new dogs and horsewomen riders for Hyderabad City Police, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI photo

Japan’s Prince Hisahito sits inside a horse-drawn carriage as he departs the Imperial Palace after attending his coming-of-age ceremony, Kakan no gi, in Tokyo, Japan, on September 6, 2025. The event, held on his 19th birthday, marks his official recognition as an adult member of the Imperial Family and reaffirms his position as second in line to the throne.

Japan’s Prince Hisahito sits inside a horse-drawn carriage as he departs the Imperial Palace after attending his coming-of-age ceremony, Kakan no gi, in Tokyo, Japan, on September 6, 2025. The event, held on his 19th birthday, marks his official recognition as an adult member of the Imperial Family and reaffirms his position as second in line to the throne.

Credit: Reuters photo

Cast member Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila Alves, mother Mary Kathleen 'Kay' McConaughey and his son Levi Alves McConaughey pose during the red carpet for "The Lost Bus" as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 50th edition in Toronto.

Cast member Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila Alves, mother Mary Kathleen 'Kay' McConaughey and his son Levi Alves McConaughey pose during the red carpet for "The Lost Bus" as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 50th edition in Toronto.

Credit: Reuters photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 03:02 IST
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on :

Follow Us