News Live: Rajasthan CM-designate offers prayers at Jaipur temple ahead of swearing in
The newly formed Rajasthan government is scheduled to take oath today at 11, in a high profile ceremony in presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda amid tight security. On another front, Delhi Police Special Cell has decided to recreate scene of Parliament security breach by taking all 6 accused, that have now been nabbed, to the Parliament. Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 03:43 IST
Highlights
02:4615 Dec 2023
Swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Rajasthan government today at 11
02:4115 Dec 2023
'Don't fall prey to fake employment offers': MEA issues advisory to those seeking jobs abroad
02:4115 Dec 2023
I never had any expectations for a ticket neither for this post, says Rajasthan Deputy CM elect Dr Prem Chand Bairwa
Bhajanlal Sharma offers prayers at a temple in Jaipur ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as CM of Rajasthan
Oman Sultan to arrive in India today for three-day state visit
Credit: X/@SultanHaithamT1
Swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Rajasthan government today at 11
It will take place at the Ramnivas Bag in Jaipur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will attend the ceremony.
“All our MLAs will work under the leadership of Modi ji," the CM elect Bhajanlal Sharma said.
'Don't fall prey to fake employment offers': MEA issues advisory to those seeking jobs abroad
I never had any expectations for a ticket neither for this post, says Rajasthan Deputy CM elect Dr Prem Chand Bairwa
Rajasthan CM-designate offers prayers at temple in Jaipur ahead of swearing in
(Published 15 December 2023, 02:41 IST)