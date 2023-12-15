JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Rajasthan CM-designate offers prayers at Jaipur temple ahead of swearing in

The newly formed Rajasthan government is scheduled to take oath today at 11, in a high profile ceremony in presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda amid tight security. On another front, Delhi Police Special Cell has decided to recreate scene of Parliament security breach by taking all 6 accused, that have now been nabbed, to the Parliament. Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 03:43 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:4615 Dec 2023

Swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Rajasthan government today at 11

02:4115 Dec 2023

'Don't fall prey to fake employment offers': MEA issues advisory to those seeking jobs abroad

02:4115 Dec 2023

I never had any expectations for a ticket neither for this post, says Rajasthan Deputy CM elect Dr Prem Chand Bairwa

03:4215 Dec 2023

Bhajanlal Sharma offers prayers at a temple in Jaipur ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as CM of Rajasthan

03:3915 Dec 2023

Oman Sultan to arrive in India today for three-day state visit

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik

Credit: X/@SultanHaithamT1

02:4615 Dec 2023

Swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Rajasthan government today at 11

It will take place at the Ramnivas Bag in Jaipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will attend the ceremony.

“All our MLAs will work under the leadership of Modi ji," the CM elect Bhajanlal Sharma said.

02:4115 Dec 2023

'Don't fall prey to fake employment offers': MEA issues advisory to those seeking jobs abroad

02:4115 Dec 2023

I never had any expectations for a ticket neither for this post, says Rajasthan Deputy CM elect Dr Prem Chand Bairwa

02:2515 Dec 2023

Rajasthan CM-designate offers prayers at temple in Jaipur ahead of swearing in 

02:2515 Dec 2023

AQI in Delhi poor

(Published 15 December 2023, 02:41 IST)
India NewsWorld newsUkraineRussiaBJPCongressIsraelPalestineIndian PoliticsRajasthanMahua Moitrachief ministerBhajanlal Sharma

Follow us on