<p>Bengaluru: The waste-to-energy plant commissioned by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) in Bidadi had functioned for a few months without statutory clearances until the pollution authorities issued a notice, official documents with climate activists has revealed, expressing concern over its impact on people's health.</p>.<p>The plant operated by KPC Gas Power Corporation Limited was commissioned on December 12, 2024, declaring the beginning of the commercial operation. It did not operate between January 4 and April 4 due to a major accident that killed five people.</p>.<p>In a letter dated June 10, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had issued a show-cause notice to the plant for failing to get authorisation under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules. The plant was told to explain within seven days as to why further action should not be taken for "operating the plant without authorisation".</p>.<p>Sampreetha, Vignesh and Srinidhi Gurunath from FridaysforFuture, a collective of young climate activists, said the documents have exposed serious violations and gross negligence. They also alleged that authorities were not monitoring the possible heavy metal contamination and emission of dioxins and furans from the plant.</p>.<p>"(We) demand the Government of Karnataka immediately halt the incineration-based waste management projects like the one in Bidadi. Anything less is a betrayal of both science and justice," it said.</p>.<p>In a response not signed by any authority, KPCL denied that the show-cause notice was issued despite replying to such a notice in a letter dated July 21. It said the operations were done by adhering to best practices and attributed the tragic accident to a 'human error'.</p>.<p>Referring to the allegations concerning emissions and heavy metal contamination, the KPCL said it has implemented emission controlling methods and was working to utilise the fly ash generated in the plant.</p>