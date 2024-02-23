JOIN US
india

News Now: '2 cops have died, will take action against farm leaders under NSA,' says Haryana Police

Last Updated 23 February 2024, 03:49 IST

02:3723 Feb 2024

Samyukt Kisan Morcha will observe Akrosh day today, to burn effigies, take out torch light procession

02:2923 Feb 2024

PM Modi to launch multiple projects in Varanasi today

02:1623 Feb 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate the world's first Vedic Clock in Ujjain on March 1

03:1423 Feb 2024

Our policemen have been injured...will take action against protesting farmers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980: Haryana Police

03:0923 Feb 2024

MLA G Lasya Nanditha killed in a road accident in Telangana's Sangareddy district

02:4723 Feb 2024

Punjab government accepted all our demands, dialogue yet to be complete: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on meeting the govt after 22-year-old farmer was killed by a rubber bullet in broad daylight

"Dialogues were being held with the Punjab Government after the death of Shubhkaran Singh...All our demands were accepted, that case u/s 302 (murder) be filed against those who attacked, that Punjab Government give the status of 'martyr' to Shubhkaran Singh, that discussions on compensation were held with his family, and that a Board will be constituted for his postmortem & its videography will be done...It has been more than 14 hours now but Punjab Government is not giving any answer."

"So, Shubhkaran Singh's body is lying in the hospital. Punjab Government is insulting the martyrdom of our martyrs, this is condemnable. They are saying that the site of the incident will have to be investigated - whether it is located in Punjab or Haryana...I don't think we will be able to perform the last rites of Shubhkaran Singh as of now. The dialogues with the Punjab Government are yet to complete."

02:3723 Feb 2024

02:2923 Feb 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here this evening and will launch a number of development projects on Friday and address public meetings, officials here said.

He will participate in a prize distribution programme Friday for the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the Banaras Hindu University, they said.

At 11.15 am, the prime minister will perform a 'pooja' and have a 'darshan' at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali before attending a function at 11.30 am to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

An official statement said that in the afternoon, the PM will attend a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.


PM Modi in Varanasi inspecting the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg. Yogi Adityanath is also visible to the right.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

02:1623 Feb 2024

Luminița Odobescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Romania, arrived in Delhi earlier today to participate in Raisina Dialogue

02:1623 Feb 2024

02:1623 Feb 2024

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf presented Maharashtra Bhushan Award

(Published 23 February 2024, 02:37 IST)
