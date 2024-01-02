JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
News Now | PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of XPoSat satellite

Good morning, readers! The newsmaker this morning is the selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade conducted at Delhi's Kartavya Path. In International front we have at least six people reported dead in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the region on Monday. Track all the latest news and updates only with DH.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 03:02 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:5202 Jan 2024

3-year-old girl, who was rescued from borewell in Gujarat's Dwarka, dies

02:5202 Jan 2024

People take shelter in night shelter homes as the coldwave intensifies in the National Capital

02:5202 Jan 2024

At least six people have been reported dead in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the region on Monday, reports Japan's NHK News

02:5202 Jan 2024

26 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways

03:0202 Jan 2024

Pak human rights body voices concern about lack of level playing field in Feb 8 elections

02:5202 Jan 2024

Agartala: Tripura Police destroy 2 Lakh illegal Cannabis saplings

02:5202 Jan 2024

02:5202 Jan 2024

02:5202 Jan 2024

Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project

02:5202 Jan 2024

Israel's Supreme Court strikes down Netanyahu govt's judicial overhaul law

02:5202 Jan 2024

02:5202 Jan 2024

The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized

Mysuru, Karnataka: On the selection of idols carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj for installation in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Yogiraj's mother Saraswathi says, "It is the happiest moment for us, I wanted to see him crafting the sculpture, but he said he would take me on the last day, I will go on the day of the installation."

02:5202 Jan 2024

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@ANI</p></div>

Credit: X/@ANI

02:2102 Jan 2024

PM Modi wishes ISRO scientists on the successful launch of XPoSat satellite

(Published 02 January 2024, 02:52 IST)
