News Now | PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of XPoSat satellite
Good morning, readers! The newsmaker this morning is the selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade conducted at Delhi's Kartavya Path. In International front we have at least six people reported dead in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the region on Monday. Track all the latest news and updates only with DH.
Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project
02:5202 Jan 2024
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down Netanyahu govt's judicial overhaul law
02:5202 Jan 2024
At least six people have been reported dead in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the region on Monday, reports Japan's NHK News
02:5202 Jan 2024
The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized
"The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya," tweets Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Mysuru, Karnataka: On the selection of idols carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj for installation in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Yogiraj's mother Saraswathi says, "It is the happiest moment for us, I wanted to see him crafting the sculpture, but he said he would take me on the last day, I will go on the day of the installation."
02:5202 Jan 2024
26 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways
Credit: X/@ANI
02:2102 Jan 2024
PM Modi wishes ISRO scientists on the successful launch of XPoSat satellite
A great start to 2024 thanks to our scientists! This launch is wonderful news for the space sector and will enhance India's prowess in this field. Best wishes to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity in taking India to unprecedented heights. https://t.co/4O4F6kRpEX