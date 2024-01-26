News Now: Fire breaks out at timber market in Mumbai, 1 body found
Track latest news updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 26 January 2024, 02:49 IST
Highlights
02:3326 Jan 2024
Several flights delayed, operations affected as dense fog continues to grip Delhi
02:1426 Jan 2024
Fire breaks out at timber market in Mumbai, charred body of man found at spot
02:1426 Jan 2024
'Jitan Ram Manjhi expert in politics'
I.N.D.I.A sinking? Speculation rife over Nitish jumping ship to NDA camp
A series of developments, such as Nitish’s meeting with the Bihar Governor, changing the portfolio of three RJD ministers, and emergency meetings of RJD chief Lalu and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with the Chief Minister, have prompted talks about the JD(U) jumping the Mahagathbandhan bandwagon.
Read More
Several flights delayed, operations affected as dense fog continues to grip Delhi
Fire breaks out at timber market in Mumbai, charred body of man found at spot
'Jitan Ram Manjhi expert in politics'
(Published 26 January 2024, 02:34 IST)