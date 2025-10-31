Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Next wave of hiring in India will be defined not by degrees, but by demonstrable job readiness'

In this changing environment, employers are shifting their focus from traditional academic qualifications to a candidate's practical skills and ability to immediately contribute to a role.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 09:11 IST
India NewsHiringlayoffscompaniesjob

Follow us on :

Follow Us