NHAI invites bids to implement satellite-based toll collection

New Delhi: The NHAI is inching closer to implement the satellite based toll collection system as it has invited Global Expression of Interest (EOI) from companies to develop the system in India.
"To provide seamless and barrier-free tolling experience to highway users, Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI has invited Global Expression of Interest (EOI) from qualified companies to develop and implement GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection system in India," a statement from the NHAI said.
"NHAI plans to implement the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model where both RFID-based ETC and GNSS-based ETC will operate simultaneously. Dedicated GNSS lanes will be available at toll plazas, allowing vehicles using the GNSS-based ETC to pass through freely. As GNSS-based ETC becomes more widespread, all lanes will eventually be converted to GNSS lanes," the statement added.
In the GPS-based technology, the motorists have to pay toll charges as per the exact distance they travelled on the highways. It involves collecting toll payments via satellite-based GPS (Global Positioning System) imaging on vehicles. Under this system, the money is deducted from the bank accounts with the identification of the vehicle number plate. The number plate recognition is done via automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras installed on the highways.
In the GPS-based system, the toll will be deducted based on the distance measured by ANPR technology, thereby making the toll plazas redundant.
The current system of FASTags facilitates the process of electronic payment at the toll plaza, which has a scanner. This allows the vehicle to pass through the plaza.
Published 07 June 2024, 19:41 IST