NHAI invites bids to implement satellite-based toll collection

"NHAI plans to implement the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model where both RFID-based ETC and GNSS-based ETC will operate simultaneously. Dedicated GNSS lanes will be available at toll plazas, allowing vehicles using the GNSS-based ETC to pass through freely. As GNSS-based ETC becomes more widespread, all lanes will eventually be converted to GNSS lanes," the statement added.