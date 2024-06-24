NIA charge-sheets eight people allegedly involved in trafficking Rohingyas, Bangladeshis into India

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday charge-sheeted eight people suspected to be a part of a transnational syndicate trafficking Rohingyas and Bangladeshis into India using forged documents.

The agency has named Jalil Miah, Hanan Miah, absconder Kajal Sarkar, Adhir Das and Anwar Hussain alias Mama— all of whom were operating from the northeastern state of Tripura, in its supplementary charge sheet filed before a special court in Guwahati, an official statement said.

"Others charge-sheeted have been identified as absconder Kamal Das, brother of charge-sheeted accused Amol Chandra Das, who was operating from Silchar, besides West Bengal-based Liton Chakraborty," it said, adding that the eighth charge-sheeted accused is Bangladeshi national Rabiyl Hasan alias Rabiul Hassan.

According to NIA investigations, Liton Chakraborty was engaged in preparing Indian ID documents for the Bangladeshi nationals on fake or forged supporting documents and certificates through clandestine means, the statement issued by the probe agency said.