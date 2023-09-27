NIA crackdown on terror-gangster-smuggler nexus; several detained after raids in 5 states, 2 UTs

Several suspects linked to terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers were detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday in a multi-state crackdown that saw raids in 53 locations. Pistols, ammunition and large numbers of digital devices among others were seized.

The raids in five states and two union territories -- Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh -- were related to cases against the associates of Arsh Dalla, a listed terrorist, and gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi, Sukha Duneke, Harry Maur, Narender, Kala Jatheri and Deepak Tinu.

NIA investigators zeroed in on suspects in places like Amritsar, Moga, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Mohali, Faridkot, Barnala, Bhatinda, Ferozepur, SAS Naga, Jalandhar (Punjab), Rohtak, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Faridabad (Haryana); Sri Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Gorakhpur (UP), Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand), Chandigarh and Delhi.

The NIA said the focus of today’s raids was on weapon suppliers, financiers and logistics providers associated with various hardcore gangs and their operatives. These gangs are working with drug smugglers and terrorists based out of other countries, including Pakistan, UAE, Canada, Portugal etc, it said.

This raid was the seventh in the series of such crackdowns launched by the NIA following the registration of five cases since August 2022, including the two new cases registered against organised criminal gangs in July this year.

The cases relate to conspiracies of targeted killings, terror funding of pro-Khalistan outfits, extortion, etc. by the gangsters, many of whom are lodged in various Jails or are operating from various foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Portugal and Australia.

The NIA had earlier conducted similar raids at over 370 locations, leading to the seizure of 38 arms, including 4 lethal weapons, along with 1129 rounds of ammunition. It has so far frozen 87 bank accounts and attached 13 Properties, besides seizing 331 digital devices, 418 documents and two vehicles.

According to the NIA, investigations have revealed that the conspiracies were being hatched in jails of different states and were being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad. The incidents that followed the conspiracies included the killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani, mining trader Mehal Singh and international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in Punjab last year.

"Many of the criminals and gangsters who were earlier leading gangs in India have fled abroad in recent years and are now pursuing their terror and violence related activities from there. These criminals have been engaged in planning and commissioning serious crimes, including contract and revenge killings, in association with criminals lodged in Jails across India. These groups have been carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for attacks and other nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortions," the NIA said.

The NIA said the spotlight on these gangs has become sharper after reports emerged of several prisons becoming the turf of gang wars, which recently resulted in violence and murder inside Goindwal and other Jails.