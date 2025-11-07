Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bombay High Court issues notice to poll body on plea against decision to not use VVPATs in municipal elections

A bench headed by Justice Anil Kilor sought the election body’s response to the petition by next week.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 10:36 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us