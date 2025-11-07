<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> workers on Friday staged a protest outside the house of Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra unit president and MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abu-azmi">Abu Asim Azmi</a> in Mumbai after he declined city BJP chief and MLA Ameet Satam’s invitation for a mass recital of ‘Vande Mataram’ near his residence.</p>.<p>BJP leaders, including state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha along with party workers assembled outside Azmi’s home in Bandra and recited the national song.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters, Azmi said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslims</a> who believe in shariah will not equate anyone else with Allah.</p>.'You want Muslims to sing Vande Mataram but don't want 'Khan' to become mayor': Abu Azmi declines BJP MLA's invite.<p>Terming the BJP as Bharat Jalao Party, Azmi said, “They are worshippers of hate and want to divide the country on the basis on religion."</p>.<p>"They want to suppress and weaken Muslims. Will I ask you to offer namaaz? Muslims worship only Allah and not zameen (ground) and the Sun," he added.</p>.<p>The BJP organised rendition of Vande Mataram to mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.</p>.<p>The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.</p>.150 years of 'Vande Mataram': PM Modi releases stamp, coin.<p>The song first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath". </p>