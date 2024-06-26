NIA declares Rs 10 lakh cash reward each on arrest of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, his aide

Information with regard to the duo can be shared at the NIA headquarters telephone number 011-24368800, WhatsApp/ Telegram: +91-8585931100 and through email ID: do.nia@gov.in

Inputs can also be shared at telephone number: 0172-2682900, 2682901, WhatsApp/Telegram number: 7743002947 and email ID: info-chd.nia@gov.in of the probe agency's Chandigarh branch office, the statement said.