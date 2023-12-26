Nicaragua-bound flight back in India: All you need to know about grueling 'Dunki flights

Searching 'greener pastures'

The obsession of going abroad for a 'better life' has resulted in increased incidents of people opting for 'donkey flights', risking their life and giving money to illegal 'agents' who promise to help with illegal border crossings.

While the obvious legal process includes those who obtain visas for education and work in the US and UK, the 'donkey flight' way is availed by the ones who cannot do so by legal means.

The hopefuls often sell off ancestral lands or put in saved money to finance these illegal methods of travelling.

Countries in central America such as Mexico, Nicaragua are often seen as a gateway to 'backdoor entry' into US.

What figures say

A recent report cited in the winter session of the Parliament said that the American homeland security data has said US authorities 'encountered' with over 200,000 illegal Indian immigrants in the last five years with the highest cases of 96,917 reported in 2022-23.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, while presenting the data, also said that the the MEA has taken several initiatives to promote legal migration.

Coming back to the flight grounded at the French airport, the plane reportedly also had 11 unaccompanied minors amid the 303 passengers heading for the Central American country.

A report in The Print had said that the Legend Airlines had previously flown at least two aircraft to Nicaragua capital Managua from France since 15 December, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24.

A total of 27 passengers are still on French soil, with 2 being held and produced before a judge and were placed on assisted witness status, a French news channel reported.