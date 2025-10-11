Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nirbhaya Fund helped set up 854 one-stop centres for women across India: WCD minister

"We must work together to make respect for girls not just a policy but a culture," the minister asserted.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 10:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 10:01 IST
India NewsNirbhaya FundWCD MinistryAnnapurna Devi

Follow us on :

Follow Us