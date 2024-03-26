Nirmala Sitharaman defends Atal Pension Yojana, says 'design best; guarantees minimum 8% return'

New Delhi: In a strong rebuttal to Congress charges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is designed based on the best practice choice architecture and guarantees a minimum of 8 per cent return.

"Atal Pension Yojana is designed based on best practice choice architecture to automatically continue the premium payment unless the subscriber opts out. This is a deliberate and beneficial feature which is in the best interest of the subscribers," Sitharaman said in post on X.

"Instead of requiring people to decide each year to continue, they have to take a decision to discontinue," she said, adding, this makes many of them take the right decision and save for their retirement.