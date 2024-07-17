Nirmala Sitharaman marks budget preparations with traditional Halwa ceremony

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the traditional halwa ceremony on July 16.
The ceremony marks the final stage of the preparation process for Union Budget 2024-25 and was held at North Block in New Delhi.
As part of the ritual, halwa is prepared in a big frying pot and served to the entire staff in the ministry.
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to an official.
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to staff members of the finance ministry.
Published 17 July 2024, 14:57 IST