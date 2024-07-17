Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Nirmala Sitharaman marks budget preparations with traditional Halwa ceremony

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today performed the symbolic Halwa ceremony marking the launch of the final stage preparation for Union Budget 2024-25.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 14:57 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the traditional halwa ceremony on July 16.

Credit: PIB

The ceremony marks the final stage of the preparation process for Union Budget 2024-25 and was held at North Block in New Delhi.

Credit: X/@FinMinIndia

As part of the ritual, halwa is prepared in a big frying pot and served to the entire staff in the ministry.

Credit: X/@FinMinIndia

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to an official.

Credit: PIB

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to staff members of the finance ministry.

Credit: PIB

Nirmala SitharamanHalwa CeremonyFinance Minister Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2024

