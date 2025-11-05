Menu
NISAR to be declared operational on November 7: ISRO chief

The 2,400 kg NISAR satellite was launched on July 30 from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre using the GSLV rocket.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 10:18 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 10:18 IST
