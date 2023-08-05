Nitin Desai death: Edelweiss ARC says 'followed legal process'

"In order to clarify some misgivings, we would like to state that Nitin Desai’s company was extended financial assistance in 2016 and 2018 for setting up theme park and working capital. The company encountered financial difficulties since 2020 and various attempts to improve the financial situation of the company did not bear fruit. The company was eventually referred to NCLT in 2022 and admitted in NCLT in July 2023,” the statement pointed out.