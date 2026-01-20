<p>Nitin Nabin was on Tuesday formally inducted as the national president of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a>, succeeding J P Nadda as the world's largest political party enters a new chapter. </p><p>The results of for BJP organisational elections were declared by K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational polls, and handed over the certificate of election to 45-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nitin%20Nabin">Nabin</a>, the youngest to become the party's national president. </p><p>Nabin's takeover was witnessed by senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, among others. </p>.Meet Nitin Nabin: From BJP youth wing politics to MLA and now party’s youngest president at 45.<p>He is the 12th president of the BJP, since it was formed in 1980, the same year the newly elected president was born. </p><p>Nabin, who was the Minister for Law and Justice and Urban Development and Housing in the Bihar government, resigned from the position after being appointed as the working president of BJJP on December 14. </p><p>"This election shows that in the BJP, leadership rises from hard work and dedication, not from dynastic privilege," Laxman said, announcing the outcome of the elections.</p><p>"Today is a very historic occasion, when our young, energetic, and talented Nitin Nabin is taking charge as the National President of the world's largest political party, the BJP. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on my behalf and on behalf of crores of workers," Nadda said, addressing the gathering. </p>