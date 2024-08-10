Nitish Kumar helped RSS, BJP to spread its base in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allying with what he termed as "divisive" political forces, alleging that the JD(U) chief has helped the RSS and BJP strengthen their base in the state.

Speaking to party workers at the RJD office, Yadav said, "The BJP is spreading hatred in society when we should be discussing issues like poverty, inflation, unemployment, and development. The saffron party is attempting to divide the country in the name of caste, creed, and religion. Kumar has joined forces with these divisive elements and has consistently supported the RSS and BJP in extending their base in Bihar."

Yadav accused the saffron party of trying to create communal tension both in the state and across the country.