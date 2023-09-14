No courage to face truth: BJP slams Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A for boycotting certain TV anchors

Lashing out at the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A's decision to boycott certain TV anchors, the BJP on Thursday accused the bloc of having a "highly repressive, dictatorial and negative mindset."

In a statement, the saffron party said that it "severely opposes" the "derogatory mentality" shown by the "ghamandiya alliance", and said that the move would affect "freedom of expression".

"I.N.D.I Alliance giving direct threat to the media is like gagging the media for speaking the truth. This also shows that the 'ghamandiya' alliance has no courage to face the truth," the BJP said in the statement.