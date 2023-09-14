No courage to face truth: BJP slams Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A for boycotting certain TV anchors

Lashing out at the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A's decision to boycott certain TV anchors, the BJP on Thursday accused the bloc of having a "highly repressive, dictatorial and negative mindset."
In a statement, the saffron party said that it "severely opposes" the "derogatory mentality" shown by the "ghamandiya alliance", and said that the move would affect "freedom of expression".
"I.N.D.I Alliance giving direct threat to the media is like gagging the media for speaking the truth. This also shows that the 'ghamandiya' alliance has no courage to face the truth," the BJP said in the statement.
The saffron party also issued appeals to all media organisations and journalists to "vehemently oppose political parties with such derogatory thinking".
Earlier in the day, the Opposition bloc's Working Group on Media had announced that the alliance partners would boycott multiple TV anchors.
The anchors named are Arnab Goswami (Republic TV), Aditi Tyagi (Bharat Express), Amish Devgan and Aman Chopra (News18 Hindi), Anand Narasimhan (CNN-News18), Ashok Shrivastav (DD News), Sudhir Chaudhary and Chitra Tripathi (Aaj Tak), Navika Kumar (Times Now), Gaurav Sawant and Shiv Aroor (India Today TV), Prachi Parashar (India TV), Rubika Liaquat (Bharat 24) and Sushant Sinha (Times Now Navbharat).
More to follow...