<p>New Delhi: Union Food Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pralhad%20Joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> on Tuesday informed Parliament that the Centre has not imposed any curb on procurement of paddy by the state governments. </p><p>"The estimates for procurement of paddy are finalised by the Centre after consultations with the respective state governments," he said in his written answer in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rajya%20Sabha">Rajya Sabha</a>. </p><p>Before the commencement of procurement of each marketing season, the government would take into account a range of factors, including estimated production, past years' procurement, and marketable surplus.</p><p> Joshi also asked all state governments to create more storage facilities for foodgrains amid the rising procurement of wheat and paddy crops. </p><p>"Due to improvement in the PDS system, losses of foodgrains in transit and storage have come down considerably," he said. </p><p>The minister highlighted that the procurement of wheat and paddy has risen multi-fold during the last 11 years due to favourable policies by the Modi government, including a sharp rise in the minimum support price (MSP). </p><p>Joshi said 478 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured in 2014-15 and farmers were paid Rs 66,949 crore as MSP. In 2024-25, 813 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured for Rs 1,88,821 crore. </p><p>"We have excess quantity of paddy and wheat today in the country," Joshi said, adding that states have been demanding to enhance procurement levels. </p><p>The minister said, "I am requesting all state Chief Ministers to create storage facilities". </p><p>Joshi said the Centre is providing funds and also facilitating the creation of new storage facilities. </p><p>The minister also informed that there are no pending dues to the West Bengal government as of now. However, he said, there are some states which are not issuing receipts to beneficiaries and urged them to do so. </p>