No entry to chamber, no daily allowance: Here's a list of restrictions imposed on suspended MPs

A total of 141 Members of Parliament (MPs) have been put under various restrictions as a consequence of their "unruly behavior" leading to their suspension from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The suspension restrictions include limited access to Parliament and the discontinuation of their daily allowance.

14 MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session last week. 33 from the Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha, all belonging to the I.N.D.I.A group, were suspended on Monday. As many as 49 were suspended on Tuesday, bringing the total number of suspensions in this session to 141.

Following Tuesday's suspension, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a circular outlining measures to further limit the participation of the suspended MPs in Parliamentary activities. The Opposition members have been protesting against the breach of security in Parliament on December 13 and have been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, followed by a discussion in the House.