Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No hurdle in carrying out SIR in Bengal, states constitutionally bound to support it: Chief Election Commissioner

Responding to a question on the possibility of "bloodbath" in West Bengal if the SIR exercise is held there, Kumar said, "There is no hurdle."
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 14:13 IST
India NewsElection CommissionChief Election CommissionerBengalspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us