JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No on-ground segregation of 'Pure Veg Mode' fleet: Zomato CEO

CEO Deepinder Goyal taking to his X handle confirmed, 'While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red.'
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 03:57 IST

Follow Us

A day after food delivery firm Zomato launched 'Pure Veg Mode' service, CEO Deepinder Goyal confirmed on his X handle that there will be no on-ground segregation of 'Pure Veg Mode' fleet, and both regular as well as vegetarians fleet will wear the colour red.

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," he said.

"This means that the fleet meant for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground (but will show on the app that your veg orders will be served by the veg only fleet)," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 March 2024, 03:57 IST)
India NewsZomatoTrendingFood delivery 

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT