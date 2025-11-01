<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Saturday said that there is no place in Congress for those having sympathy towards RSS .</p><p>“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi already made it clear that those having sympathy towards should not have a place in the Congress party. He also said that sleeper cess of RSS in Congress should be removed,” Hariprasad told reporters here.</p><p>"Whether Congress leaders or workers, all must read the history of RSS. The RSS ideology and Congress ideology are two different. The Congress workers should be careful about the RSS ideology and stay away from it," Hariprasad, Congress National General Secretary, said.</p>.BJP condemns Kharge's remarks about RSS, says he spoke language of PFI, Muslim League.<p>To a question on social media speculation on ‘November Kranti,’ he said, “There is no Kranti (revolution) in our party in Karnataka. Social media became paid media. Who pays more money, they make trends. Don't give importance to social media speculation.”</p><p>On change of leadership in Karnataka, he said, “The issue can be dealt with only by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge. I am not competent to comment on that matter. The Congress top leaders are competent enough to take a decision on party affairs. There is no need to speculate on this issue.”</p>