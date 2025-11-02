Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Breaking chains but bearing new scars

As a novel, Scum of the Earth has its limitations. It is akin to reportage focusing on socio-political issues rather than a story with a well-knit plot and compelling characters.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 19:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 19:52 IST
BooksSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us