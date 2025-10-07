<p>Nowadays if a person chooses to order a full fledged meal online, it costs him no less than Rs 500.</p><p>Apparently, years ago this was not the case because food delivery apps then wouldn't charge extra prices like - delivery partner fees, platform fees, restaurant packaging charges, GST, rain surcharges.</p><p>A picture of an old Zomato bill from 2019 has been making rounds on social which shows that not only food was cheaper years back but also no unnecessary fees were charged on it while ordering it online.</p> .Bengaluru: Zomato agent attacked over food delay, two held.<p>A Zomato user shared a screenshot of the 2019 bill on Reddit, clearly showing that he ordered a full portion of Paneer Malai Tikka at just Rs 160. </p><p>Additionally he also used a coupon code offering extra discount which made his bill further drop to just Rs 92.</p><p>The social media user wrote, "Just went scrolling down the order history, to see this order today. This was the time when zomato was actually affordable to order, ig swiggy was not made back then, not sure about this one?"</p>.<p>He also said that he placed the order from an outlet which was 9.6 km away from his house yet no delivery fees was charged.</p><p>"But the coupon code’s discount (back when coupons actually meant discount no gimmick) and that too from an outlet currently 9.6 km away from my home, and no delivery charges in sight," he wrote.</p><p>He also mentioned that the same order would cost him Rs 300 as prices of food have almost doubled.</p> .<p>He further added, "Those were the days of affordable eating, today the same order is around 300 rs from the same restaurant, ofc the price of the food item has almost doubled but yeah, would love to eat at home at these prices or in other words around the same affordability of food delivery apps (sic)."</p><p>The picture has garnered widespread attention with social media users replying to it expressing their views.</p><p>A user wrote, "Well every platform was affordable back then but compare it with the living costs and wages. Cannot get everything for less now (sic)."</p> .<p>Another replied, "I get what you mean brother but i am someone who's worked in catering industry for some time. The cost of raw materials have gone almost double (not everything but I remember we used to buy amul ghee for 5500 for 15kg tin and now it's near 9000) so that's another reason. Then Zomato & Swiggy used to give almost 50 percent discount at that time on almost 90% of the restaurants (sic)."</p><p>"Look how simple that bill is, no convenience fee, no platform fee, no extra restaurant charges- Just a well priced food getting delivered at your doorstep (sic)," a third user wrote.</p>