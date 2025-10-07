<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-bank">World Bank</a> on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent from 6.3 per cent estimated earlier, and said the country is expected to remain fastest-growing major economy, underpinned by continued strength in consumption growth.</p><p>The World Bank also cautioned that 50 per cent tariffs on Indian shipments imposed by the US will have implications on the country in the coming year.</p><p>It lowered the GDP growth forecast for 2026-27 to 6.3 per cent from 6.5 per cent earlier.</p><p>"India is expected to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy, underpinned by continued strength in consumption growth," said World Bank's South Asia Development Update (October 2025).</p>.Growth in South Asia projected to be robust at 6.6% this year: World Bank .<p>Domestic conditions, particularly agricultural output and rural wage growth, have been better than expected. The government’s reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) — reducing the number of tax brackets and simplifying compliance — are expected to support activity.</p><p>"The forecast for FY26/27 has been downgraded...as a result of the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on about three-quarters of India’s goods exports to the United States," it said.</p><p>The report further said growth in South Asia is expected to slow sharply from 6.6 per cent in 2025 to 5.8 per cent in 2026.</p><p>Despite this deceleration, growth will remain stronger than in other emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) regions.</p><p>Inflation is expected to continue within or trend toward the central bank targets, it said.</p>