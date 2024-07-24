No report of practice of manual scavenging in country in last 5 years: Government

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment have requested all districts either to declare themselves free from manual scavenging or upload the data of insanitary latrine and manual scavengers associated with it on 'Swachhta Abhiyan' mobile app.