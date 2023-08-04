Home
india

Noida double-suicide: Husband-wife jump off 7th floor of unused building

The man was working as a watchman in a building in Sector 59 and had been living in its premises with his wife for the last eight years, an officer said.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 16:45 IST



A married couple on Friday killed itself jumping off the seventh floor of an unused building, with police suspecting it be an act of suicide.

Police said they were yet to confirm why the couple, both aged around 40 years, jumped off the building.

The man was working as a watchman in a building in Sector 59 and had been living in its premises with his wife for the last eight years, an officer said.

"We received information around 1 pm that a watchman and his wife had jumped off the seventh floor of a building. They were taken to a hospital but were declared dead by doctors," an officer from the Sector 58 Police Station said.

The couple hailed from northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area. Their children lived with their relatives there and not in Noida, the officer added.

Their bodies have been sent for a post mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, including a probe into the reason behind their committing suicide, police said.

(Published 04 August 2023, 16:45 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshNoidasuicides

