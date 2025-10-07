Menu
Noida Police questions social media influencer Ajeet Bharti over post following shoe-hurling attempt at CJI

Bharti, however, claimed that he was summoned to the police station only in connection with one of his recent social media posts.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 16:20 IST
Published 07 October 2025, 16:20 IST
India NewsB R Gavai

