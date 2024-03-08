Norms against deepfakes after Lok Sabha polls: Ashwini Vaishnaw

"..Misinformation in a vibrant and diverse democracy like ours, can really be very harmful. It can be harmful for society, for democracy, for the electoral process, and it can really impact our future and harmony of the society in a big way."

"...So, we have been very categorical in our discussions with the platforms...they have taken many steps, they are continuously taking many steps, and immediately after the elections are over, we will certainly be coming up with very well thought-through legal structure...," Vaishnaw told PTI in a recent interview.

Asked whether this will be done through the proposed Digital India Act (that will succeed the archaic IT Act 2000), Minister for IT and Communications Vaishnaw said, "Either as part of that or a separate law also can be thought of (on deepfakes and misinformation)."

Last week, the government issued an advisory for social media and other platforms to label under-trial Artificial Intelligence (AI) models and prevent the hosting of unlawful content, just days after Google drew widespread criticism over its AI tool Gemini's objectionable response to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nations across the world have raised their guard over the risk posed by AI bias, digital misinformation and falsehoods, as global experts warn that AI-generated deceptions could undermine electoral processes.

Earlier this year, the World Economic Forum (WEF) had warned that misinformation and disinformation supercharged by AI could pose great global risk, particularly with elections scheduled in major nations.

Nearly half of the world's population heads to the polls in what is being dubbed as a bumper year of elections. Polls are scheduled in nearly 60 nations and regions across the world in 2024, including the world's largest democracies India and the US.

Globally top technology companies like Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic have joined forces and pledged action to prevent harmful and deceptive AI content that could interfere in elections taking place across geographies this year.

"The platforms must start taking responsibility for what they publish. They are doing that in a great way, they have their own policies. Many of those policies are today leading to either taking down something or they have their own algorithms."