<p>Aizawl: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday said that the Northeast had earlier suffered heavily due to 'vote bank' politics, but due to efforts of the BJP-led government at the Centre for the last 11 years, the region has now become the country's growth engine.</p>.<p>Modi, while launching projects worth Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram, addressed a public rally virtually from Lengpui Airport near Aizawl as he could not reach the venue, Lammual Ground in the heart of the city, due to heavy rain.</p>.<p>He said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mizoram">Mizoram</a> plays a major role in the Centre's 'Act East' policy and the Kaladan multimodal transit project and railway lines will connect the state with Southeast Asia.</p>.Cancer incidence highest in northeast India, finds study.<p>Launching the Bairabi-Sairang line, which brought landlocked Mizoram to the country's railway map, the PM said it was a historic day for the state as it would connect the state capital <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aizawl">Aizawl</a> with major metropolises.</p>.<p>He said the project, which was implemented by overcoming various challenges and difficult terrains, would revolutionise people's lives in the state.</p>.<p>"Enhanced connectivity will strengthen educational, cultural and economic ties across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/northeast-india">Northeast</a>, and create jobs and boost tourism... Those neglected before are at the forefront now, those marginalised earlier are in the mainstream at present," he said.</p>.<p>Modi said people of Mizoram have contributed greatly to India, whether in freedom movement or nation building.</p>.<p>He said that the National Sports Policy would open doors of opportunities for players of Mizoram, which has produced many sportspersons.</p>.India growth story to pick up speed with development of Northeast: PM.<p>The PM said that the Northeast is becoming a major hub for entrepreneurship, with 4,500 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/startups">startups</a> and 25 incubators operating in the region.</p>.<p>On the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">GST</a> rates, he said the reforms have lowered taxes on many products, which will make life easier for the masses.</p>.<p>The reforms would make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper and prices of vehicles are also seeing a reduction, Modi said.</p>.<p>During the Congress rule, medicines and insurance policies were heavily taxed and healthcare was expensive, but today these have become affordable, he said.</p>.<p>He said India's economy grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, which is the fastest among major global economies.</p>.<p>On <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/operation-sindoor-was-a-reality-check-for-india-defence-secretary-3725041">Operation Sindoor</a>, he said the country's soldiers "taught a lesson to those sponsoring terror", and 'Made in India' weapons played a major role in it.</p>