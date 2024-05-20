'Not associated with poorly designed study', ICMR junks BHU claim over 30% Covaxin takers faced adverse effects

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has distanced itself from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) research on 'adverse effects' of Covaxin and has labelled it a 'poorly designed study', news agency ANI reported.

The study, with an acknowledgement to the council, claimed that over 30 per cent people who took the jab encountered adverse events including stroke, Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological disorder and upper-respiratory problems.

ICMR DG, Dr Rajiv Bahl said that the council cannot be associated with a study which 'purports to present a safety analysis of Covaxin'