'Not associated with poorly designed study', ICMR junks BHU claim over 30% Covaxin takers faced adverse effects

The study, with an acknowledgement to the council, claimed that over 30 per cent people who took the jab encountered adverse events including stroke, Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological disorder and upper-respiratory problems.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 06:18 IST
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has distanced itself from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) research on 'adverse effects' of Covaxin and has labelled it a 'poorly designed study', news agency ANI reported.

The study, with an acknowledgement to the council, claimed that over 30 per cent people who took the jab encountered adverse events including stroke, Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological disorder and upper-respiratory problems.

ICMR DG, Dr Rajiv Bahl said that the council cannot be associated with a study which 'purports to present a safety analysis of Covaxin'

Bahl has written a letter to the study's authors and journal's editor asking them to remove the acknowledgement to ICMR and publish an erratum.

He also flagged the poor methodology and design of the study.

More to follow...

Published 20 May 2024, 06:18 IST
