'Not BJP's personal wealth': Opposition slams govt for mentioning amount spent on Vinesh Phogat's training

"When Vinesh was disqualified, it felt that I have been stabbed. I spent nights and took bullets during those protests...I still remember that period. Our demand was that government clears its stand but nobody paid any heed. If Vinesh would have got a medal, country would have been proud. Question is what mistakes were done that her weight increased and people in the system didn't get to know. This is an issue to think...important it is...it pertains to country's daughter," he said.