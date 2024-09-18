Not just Congress, Hindu nationalist group too objects to BJP leader's remarks against Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's comments against Rahul Gandhi has drawn ire from an unexpected quarter as well. On Wednesday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court by Surjeet Yadav, President of Hindu Sena (S), ANI reported.

Yadav filed the case alleging that Bittu used 'derogatory remarks' against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The PIL seeks action against Bittu, noting that his remarks have the 'potential to incite widespread violence and unrest.' Yadav has urged the court to take necessary steps to address the situation, stressing on the potential 'threat to public peace and harmony' caused by the BJP leader's comments.

Bittu's reference to Rahul Gandhi as 'number one terrorist' received backlash, and Congress leader Ajay Maken took note of it in a police complaint filed today against BJP leaders and their allies for remarks against Gandhi.