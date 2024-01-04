Not sent artillery to Ukraine; India dismisses viral video

He was replying to a query on the reports suggesting that some of the 155 mm artillery shells produced in India might have found their way to Ukraine and the soldiers of the East European nation were using the munitions to fight against the Russian Army. The reports are based on a video circulated on X and other social media platforms, showing the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with some artillery shells inside an AHS Krab – a self-propelled gun-howitzer designed and manufactured by Huta Stalowa Wola of Poland.

The video fuelled speculation that the shells might have been the 155 mm munitions manufactured in India.

The buzz on the social media platforms as well as some speculative reports on online portals, however, alarmed New Delhi.

Ever since Russia in February 2022 launched its “special military operations” in Ukraine, New Delhi refrained from joining the United States and the rest of the West in condemning Moscow – ostensibly due to India’s decades-old strategic partnership with and its dependence on the former Soviet Union nation for military hardware.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that it was not an era of war, and the Moscow-Kyiv conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently visited Moscow and had meetings with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. He also called on Putin and stressed the importance of New Delhi’s relations with Moscow and underlined that the ties with Russia had served India well.