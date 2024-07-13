Notorious criminal Rakesh alias Kala Kharimpuria deported from Thailand, arrested

Gurugram/Chandigarh: A notorious criminal, Rakesh alias Kala Khairmpuria, facing several criminal cases, has been arrested after being deported from Thailand, an official of the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police said on Saturday.

In a press conference in Gurugram, STF Chief DIG Simardeep Singh said that the gangster was running the Bhau gang from Thailand and was the mastermind behind the June 24 incident of firing outside the Mahindra car dealership showroom in Hisar.

"The investigation revealed that Rakesh arranged the arms and coordinated with the shooters in planning the attack and has claimed responsibility for orchestrating the attack at the car dealership through his Instagram account," Singh said.