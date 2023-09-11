Now that G20 Summit is done, PM needs to turn attention to domestic issues: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn his attention to domestic issues like price rise, unemployment and Manipur violence while warning that the public has started paving the way for his departure in 2024, as they want truth instead of distractions created by his government.

Kharge alleged that the Prime Minister "is trying hard to conceal the truth" but the "public wants to hear and see the truth instead of the distracting issues" of the Modi government. "The Modi government should listen carefully. The public has started paving the way for your departure in 2024," he posted on 'X'.