Now that G20 Summit is done, PM needs to turn attention to domestic issues: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn his attention to domestic issues like price rise, unemployment and Manipur violence while warning that the public has started paving the way for his departure in 2024, as they want truth instead of distractions created by his government.
Kharge alleged that the Prime Minister "is trying hard to conceal the truth" but the "public wants to hear and see the truth instead of the distracting issues" of the Modi government. "The Modi government should listen carefully. The public has started paving the way for your departure in 2024," he posted on 'X'.
He said the Modi government should turn its attention to domestic issues, now that the G20 meeting is over and cited price rise, unemployment, scams and allegations of loot as well as Manipur violence and natural disasters.
Slamming the government over inflation and joblessness, he said the price of a 'thaali' has risen by 24 per cent in August while the unemployment rate has touched 8 per cent, leaving the future of youth "bleak".
He alleged that Modi government's misgovernance has led to corruption with the CAG exposing the ruling BJP in several reports. He alleged that a Rs 13,000 crore Jal Jeevan scam has come to light in Jammu and Kashmir in which a Dalit IAS officer is harassed because he exposed corruption.
"Loot: The loot of the Prime Minister's best friend has come to light again recently. Former RBI Deputy Governor, Viral Acharya had resisted government pressure to transfer Rs 3 lakh crore from the RBI treasury to the Modi government ahead of the 2019 elections, it has now been revealed," he said.
"Tragedy: Violence has happened again in Manipur in the last few days, there has been a disaster in Himachal Pradesh, but the arrogant Modi government is avoiding declaring it a national disaster," he added.