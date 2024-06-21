Home
NTA postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Exam due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

The exam is for the eligibility of candidates for junior fellowship programmes in science subjects.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 15:40 IST
The National Testing Agency on Friday postponed the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024 which was scheduled to be held between June 25 to 27 amid the row over NEET and UGC-NET.

It is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website, a statement by the NTA said.

The exam is for the eligibility of candidates for junior fellowship programmes in science subjects.

Published 21 June 2024, 15:40 IST
