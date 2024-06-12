NTA to seek transfer of multiple petitions on NEET UG, Delhi HC told

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has told the Delhi High Court that it would move the Supreme Court seeking transfer of multiple petitions filed challenging the June 4 results for NEET UG, which is marred by allegations of paper and other malpractices.

The top court had already issued notice to the NTA, which conducted the test on May 5, on a plea for holding a fresh examination for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges across the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna that petitions challenging the examination and results have been filed in several High Courts, so the NTA would move the Supreme Court in order to avoid conflicting outcomes.