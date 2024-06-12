NTA to seek transfer of multiple petitions on NEET UG, Delhi HC told

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has told the Delhi High Court that it would move the Supreme Court seeking transfer of multiple petitions filed challenging the June 4 results for NEET UG, which is marred by allegations of paper and other malpractices.
The top court had already issued notice to the NTA, which conducted the test on May 5, on a plea for holding a fresh examination for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges across the country.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna that petitions challenging the examination and results have been filed in several High Courts, so the NTA would move the Supreme Court in order to avoid conflicting outcomes.
The petitioners, on their part, said the matter may be fixed for hearing in July and if the NTA does not file the transfer petition before the top court, the court may examine the issue.
The court fixed the matter for hearing on July 5.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to the National Testing Agency on a plea raising allegations of irregularities and malpractices in the test.
The court had said a lot of questions have been raised and sanctity of the examination has to be maintained.
Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.
The National Testing Agency, however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.
Meanwhile, yet another plea has been filed in the SC by Alakh Pandey, an educationist, challenging validity of grant of grace marks to candidates for loss of time.
Published 12 June 2024, 12:20 IST