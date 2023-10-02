News Live: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

"Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Jayanti. His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations. His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India." tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
02:4302 Oct 2023
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti
"I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over." tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
02:4302 Oct 2023
Delhi LG VK Saxena pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.
02:4302 Oct 2023
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat