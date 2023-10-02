Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 02:43 IST

Highlights
02:4302 Oct 2023

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary

02:4302 Oct 2023

CBI arrests four persons for killing two students in Manipur

02:4302 Oct 2023

10 migrants dead, 25 injured in Mexico truck accident, reports AFP quoting officials

01:5602 Oct 2023

PM Modi is leader of the world in environment: Israeli diplomat lauds ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign

02:4302 Oct 2023

Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

02:4302 Oct 2023

Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary.

02:4302 Oct 2023

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary

"Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Jayanti. His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations. His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India." tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

02:4302 Oct 2023

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

"I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over." tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

02:4302 Oct 2023

Delhi LG VK Saxena pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

02:4302 Oct 2023

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

02:4302 Oct 2023

Delhi LG VK Saxena pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

02:4302 Oct 2023

“Shameful”: Elon Musk accuses Justin Trudeau of “crushing free speech”

02:4302 Oct 2023

US President Joe Biden says US 'will not walk away' from Ukraine despite shutdown deal, reports AFP

02:4302 Oct 2023

CBI arrests four persons for killing two students in Manipur

(Published 02 October 2023, 02:43 IST)
