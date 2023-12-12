JOIN US
Odisha

15-year-old girl dies by suicide in Odisha, love affair suspected reason

Last Updated 11 December 2023, 19:16 IST

Berhampur: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by setting herself ablaze in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Kotinada police station area, they said.

An investigation is under way, police said, adding that they suspect that love affair may be the cause behind her death.

The girl was in class 11. When the incident happened, there was no one in her house -- her father lives in Surat in Gujarat, while her mother and brother were out at work.

Locals saw smoke coming out of the house, following which they informed the police.

"We found the charred body of the girl lying on the floor. The body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination," said Krushna Saha, the inspector-in-charge of Kotinada police station.

A case of unnatural death was registered, he said.

(Published 11 December 2023, 19:16 IST)
