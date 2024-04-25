JOIN US
Homeindiaodisha

2 Maoists killed in gun battle with security forces in Odisha

The exchange of fire between Maoists and personnel of Odisha’s elite Special Operation Group (SOG) took place in Parhel reserve forest under Kantamal Police Station limits, a senior officer said.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 04:53 IST

Bhubaneswar: At least two Maoists were killed early on Thursday in a gun battle between red rebels and security forces in Odisha's Boudh district, police said.

The exchange of fire between Maoists and personnel of Odisha’s elite Special Operation Group (SOG) took place in Parhel reserve forest under Kantamal Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

“Two bodies of Maoists along with arms, grenades and other articles were recovered from the operation site,” he said.

The operation was going on till Thursday morning.

(Published 25 April 2024, 04:53 IST)
