Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

24 coastal villages in Odisha recognised by UNESCO as 'Tsunami Ready'

These villages are located in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam districts, a statement said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 09:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 09:05 IST
India NewsOdishaUNESCOTsunami

Follow us on :

Follow Us