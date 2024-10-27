Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

24 rescued from flood-hit village in Odisha's Bhadrak

The rescue operation was carried out on Saturday night by personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) at Tala Gopabindha village under Tihidi police station area
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 08:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 08:58 IST
India NewsOdishaCyclonefloods

Follow us on :

Follow Us