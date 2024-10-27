24 rescued from flood-hit village in Odisha's Bhadrak

<p>Bhubaneswar: A team of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/odisha">Odisha</a> disaster response force rescued at least 24 individuals trapped in a village in Bhadrak district, which was flooded after cyclone Dana triggered heavy rainfall, causing several rivers to swell, officials said Sunday.</p>.<p>The rescue operation was carried out on Saturday night by personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) at Tala Gopabindha village under Tihidi police station area, they said.</p>.<p>The trapped people, including children, women and senior citizens, were rescued with the help of motorboats and taken to a cyclone shelter, an official statement said.</p>.Zero casualty claims by BJP after cyclone Dana struck Odisha not true: BJD.<p>They were left stranded as the village was flooded due to rising waters of the swollen Salandi river, it said.</p>.<p>Satyajit Naik, DIG (Eastern Range), monitored the rescue operation.</p>.<p>“The state's preparedness and response to natural disasters have once again saved lives and mitigated the impact of the swollen Salandi river,” the statement added.</p>.<p>Cyclone Dana struck the eastern coast early Friday, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds.</p>