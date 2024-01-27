JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

3 killed, 10 injured as bus collides with truck in Odisha

Police have launched an inquiry into the accident and detained the driver of the truck.
Last Updated 27 January 2024, 06:35 IST

Follow Us

Bhubaneswar: At least three girls died and 10 others were injured when a bus carrying students of a private coaching centre collided with a truck in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, police said Saturday.

The accident took place at Sahalabhanga jungle in Daspalla area when the bus with 50 students was heading towards Bolangir district for a picnic on Friday.

Two students died on the spot, while another girl succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, they said.

The injured students are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police have launched an inquiry into the accident and detained the driver of the truck.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 January 2024, 06:35 IST)
India NewsOdishaBhubaneswar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT